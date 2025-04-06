Kerala BJP chief slams Rahul Gandhi, CM Vijayan over church land remark

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for claiming that the central government would interfere with Catholic church land after the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, was passed in parliament. Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out at Rahul Gandhi after he claimed that the RSS and BJP would now target Christians and church land(PTI)

Chandrasekhar was responding to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's post on social media, which claimed that after the passage of the Waqf Act, the BJP-led central government and the RSS would now turn their attention towards Christians and other minority communities.

On X, Chandrasekhar wrote, “One thing I recommend to Constitution waving, India bashing Rahul Gandhi is that he reads, learns the constitution before he uses it for his #CongPoliticsOfLies.”

"Owning land is not a crime just as vast amounts of land is owned by railways, army, plantation owners etc. However, grabbing it from people as Congress leaders in Karnataka do and as the Waqf tried to do is wrong. Scamming people, lying to people, poisoning people with lies, betraying people who vote for you -- that is wrong. That is what Rahul Congress does.”

Chandrasekhar also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing about the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, and slammed the Congress for allegedly lying in parliament to halt the progress of the bill.

The Kerala BJP president criticised chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for supporting Rahul Gandhi's claims, asking him to resign and stating that the CM was “jumping in a race for appeasement with alliance partner.”

"It takes a lot of political hubris for a CM - who has wrecked the states economy, put youth at the mercy of drugs and record joblessness and has been caught with a government-invested company shoveling money to his daughters 'IT' company - to jump on Rahul's bandwagon to poison hearts and minds of people of Kerala. But it will not work," he added.

Rahul Gandhi on church land

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the RSS would soon begin targeting Christians, referring to an article from the RSS-linked magazine Organiser.

The article claimed that Catholic churches were the “largest non-government land holder” in the country, sparking debate as it came on the heels of the Waqf (Amendment) Act being passed.

Gandhi stated, “I had said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. It didn't take long for the RSS to turn its attention to Christians.”

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also raised concerns about the article, saying, "It should be understood from the article in the RSS mouthpiece Organizer that the Sangh Parivar is targeting the Catholic Church after the passage of the Waqf Act Amendment Bill in Parliament, which violates the constitutional rights of Muslim minorities," Vijayan said.