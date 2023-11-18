Kerala: BJP, CPI (M) file complaints against Youth Congress for "creating fake ID cards" for their organisational election

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 18 (ANI): The BJP and CPI (M) filed complaints to the concerned authorities against the Kerala unit of the Youth Congress on Friday for allegedly creating fake ID cards for their organisational election.

BJP state president K Surendran has made complaints to the Kerala DGP (Director General of Police) and the Election Commission against the youth congress over this allegation.

BJP Thiruvananthapuram District President VV Rajesh alleged that the "fake ID cards" were created with the knowledge of Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal and opposition leader VD Satheesan.

"Forging an ID card is like printing fake currency. It is against the nation, against the people of this country and against Indian democracy. It is totally an offence against the nation," VV Rajesh said.

Meanwhile, DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI (M) , also demanded action against youth congress leaders. DYFI alleged that this has happened with the knowledge of the Congress leadership.

Youth Congress state president Rahul Mankoottom, however, claimed that the Youth Congress election was transparent.

"It's good that BJP President K Surendran has come up with these allegations in the media. His allegations are pointless. He himself was involved in election malpractice," Rahul Mankoottom said. (ANI)

