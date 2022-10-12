Kerala ‘black magic’ case: One body was cut into 56 pieces, main accused a psychopath, say cops

A day after the alleged human sacrifice case in Kerala was unearthed, the police on Wednesday revealed gruesome details of the crime including that one victim was cut into 56 pieces. In a press meet, Kochi commissioner CH Nagraju said the Shafi, the main accused, has a criminal past and trapped the couple -- Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila -- who made these sacrifices to gain money. Calling Shafi a psychopath, the commissioner said it will be investigated how he convinced the couple. The couple, on the other hand, do not have any criminal past, police said. Also Read | On Kerala human sacrifice incident, BJP says, '... secular silence'

The victims were killed in the most brutal way, the commissioner said and the body parts were buried at different parts of the compound of Bhagwal Singh's house. The victims were also injured in their private parts, the commissioner said adding that Shafi took sadistic pleasure in torturing the victims.

Laila, one of the accused, has confessed that they (the three of them) consumed a portion of the victims' body parts after cooking. "There is a possibility that the accused ate parts of body after killing the victims. It is being investigated, but not confirmed yet. Prime accused Shafi is a pervert. We are investigating whether there are more accused and if more such cases happened," the commissioner said.

The three accused were presented in court and have been remanded in judicial custody for two weeks.

The shocking incident came to be reported on Tuesday as the police were investigating a missing complaint. Following the leads, the police found that occult practitioner Mohammad Shafi brainwashed a couple to perform human sacrifice promising them wealth. The missing person was their second victim, while the first victim was another woman who was killed in June.

Shafi, the main accused, is a hardened criminal and is facing eight cases in different police stations. His list of crimes includes rape, trespassing, drunken brawl and cheating. Police said he changed his house every year to bluff the police and mostly stayed at camps. His weapon to fool people was social media and in this case, too, he posted an advertisement on social media and then at local dailies that he can perform some rituals which would attract wealth and prosperity.

The couple got in touch with him and paid ₹1.50 lakh for the 'rituals' which involved human sacrifice. After the first sacrifice in June, the couple noticed no financial improvement and went to Shafi who then influenced them to perform the second sacrifice.

