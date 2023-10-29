Man surrenders claiming responsibility for Kerala blast

A man has surrendered before Kodakra Police Station in Thrissur, taking responsibility for the blast at the convention center in Kalamassery, the Kerala Police said on Sunday.

Visuals from outside the convention centre in Kochi where the blast took place earlier in the day. (HT photo)

“The person named Dominic Martin has submitted some evidence which we are examining. He claims to be a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses church”, the Kerala Police said. A woman was killed an more than 20 injured after an IED blast rocked the Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery around 9:30am during a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses.“52 people admitted to different hospitals…30 people are admitted here, out of which 18 are in ICU and 6 are critically injured, among those 6, one is a 12-year-old child. The rest of the injured are in other private hospitals…the dead person has not been identified yet”, Kerala health minister Veena George was quoted by ANI as saying. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the incident ‘unfortunate’. “It is a highly unfortunate incident. Details are being collected. Top police officials including the state DGP are on the way to the spot. We are looking at it seriously. One person has died and there are several injured,” he had said earlier in the day. Later, Vijayan spoke to Union home minister Amit Shah who assured the former of all possible help from the Centre to probe the perpetrators.

