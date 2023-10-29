News / India News / Kochi blast: Shah speaks to CM Vijayan, assures all possible help from Centre

Kochi blast: Shah speaks to CM Vijayan, assures all possible help from Centre

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Oct 29, 2023 12:46 PM IST

People familiar with the developments said Shah has assured all possible help from the Centre to probe the perpetrators and the NIA may formally take over the probe soon

After the blast at the convention centre in Kerala’s Kochi that killed one and injured over 20 people on Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to chief minister Pinarayi Viajayan to take stock of the situation.

The explosions took place at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery during a prayer meeting (Twitter/Video screengrab)
Meanwhile, teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) have been rushed to the spot to investigate the explosion, the first in the hinterland in several years.

The explosions took place at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery during a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses which was attended by over 1,000 people.

Officials said investigations are at the preliminary stage and counterterrorism and forensic officials are in the process of gathering samples from the explosion site.

The investigation agencies are trying to ascertain if any terror group is behind the incident.

