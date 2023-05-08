Kerala boat accident: 22 dead, rescue ops on; CM meets survivors| Latest updates

The death toll in the tragic boat capsize incident in Kerala rose to 22 on Monday, while 10 people have been rescued and admitted to the hospital. According to district officials, the boat - which reportedly had over 30 people on it - had capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area around 7:30 pm on Sunday. The rescue operations are still underway.

People carry out rescue operations at the site of a boat accident in Tanur, in Malappuram district of India's Kerala state (AFP)