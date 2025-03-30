Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns ‘communal hate campaign’ against Mohanlal's ‘Empuraan’

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condemned the Sangh Parivar, accusing it of spreading communalism through hate campaigns against the Malayalam movie, ‘L2 Empuraan’, starring Mohanlal. Vijayan, who watched L2 Empuraan a day earlier, said that the Sangh Parivar’s outrage stemmed from its reference to “one of the most brutal genocides the country has ever seen.”

"I saw the film Empuran, which is leading the Malayalam film industry to new heights. I saw the film at a time when the Sangh Parivar is unleashing communalism through widespread hate campaigns against the film, its actors and crew," Vijayan wrote in Malayalam on Facebook.

“The fact that the film references one of the most brutal genocides the country has ever seen has angered the Sangh Parivar, its planners. Not only the followers, but even leaders of the BJP and RSS are raising public threats.”

He condemned calls for banning or altering the film, stating that such pressures were a reflection of fascist tendencies.

“There have even been reports that the producers are being forced to re-censor and edit the film under this pressure. This atmosphere of fear created by the Sangh Parivar is worrying. It is not a good thing for democracy for communalists to destroy a work of art and viciously attack artists just because it has taken a stand against communalism and depicted its horror,” he said.

He further stressed the importance of protecting artistic freedom and democratic rights, asserting that such intimidation undermines democracy.

“In a democratic society, the freedom of expression of a citizen must be protected. Violent calls to destroy and ban artwork and artists are the latest manifestations of fascist attitudes. They are a violation of democratic rights. The rights to make films, watch them, enjoy them, evaluate them, agree and disagree, etc., must not be lost. For this, the united voice of this country, which is rooted in democratic secular values, must be raised.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vijayan reiterated his concerns, calling the backlash against ‘Empuraan’ “deeply disturbing.”

“The communal hate campaign against #Empuraan and its creators is deeply disturbing. This is yet another example of a growing pattern where coercion and intimidation are used to silence dissent - tactics that have always been hallmarks of authoritarianism. Undermining creative freedom through fear and threats strikes at the very core of democracy. Freedom of expression is a fundamental right; we must stand united to defend it,” he wrote.

What is the controversy around ‘L2: Empuraan’?

The controversy surrounding ‘Empuraan’ stems from a scene depicting the 2002 Gujarat riots, where one of the perpetrators is shown as the main antagonist. This portrayal has sparked political unrest in Kerala, leading to a backlash, particularly from right-wing political groups.

Reports indicate that 17 scenes, including riot sequences and depictions of violence against women, will be edited out following the outrage.

The Sangh Parivar’s criticism of certain portions of the movie has escalated into a war of words between the BJP and Congress. In response to the controversy, the film’s production team has announced revisions to the film.

Actor Mohanlal also issued a statement addressing the issue, acknowledging that certain aspects of the film had upset some of his fans.

“I have come to know that some political and social themes that were included in the unveiling of Empuran, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused considerable distress among many of my loved ones,” Mohanlal wrote in a Facebook post.

"As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films promote hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group. Therefore, both I and the Empuran team express our sincere regret for the distress caused to my dear ones, and we all take responsibility for it, with the realization that such issues must be removed from the film," he added in Malayalam.

Despite the controversy, ‘Empuraan’ has been a massive box office success. Released on March 27, it became the first Malayalam film to gross ₹80 crore worldwide during its opening weekend.