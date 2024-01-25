Kerala CM’s security staff served notice over assault of Cong workers

Kochi: The Kerala Police have issued notice to a gunman and an escort personnel of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to record their statements in a case registered against them. They have been alleged of assaulting Congress student union and youth workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government held over a month ago. The chief minister’s security staff have been accused of assaulting Congress student union and youth workers a month ago. (PTI)

“The CM’s gunman Anil Kumar and an escort personnel Sandeep S have been issued notice to come to the police station and give their testimony on Jan 29,” said Arun, the circle inspector (CI) of Alappuzha South police station.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The notices were issued after a direction from the local court.

“They have been charged under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in public place) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the officer.

According to television visuals of the incident, gunman Anil jumped out of his official vehicle and rained blows with a lathi on youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers for showing black flags and protesting against the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach campaign. Sandeep was also seen joining in to hit the protesters.

When questioned about their use of excessive force, the chief minister had defended it saying, “The gunman is also supposed to protect the vehicle I am travelling in. Some people tried to attack the bus we were travelling in and he interfered.”

The CM claimed that he hadn’t seen any visuals of the security personnel beating up the protesters.