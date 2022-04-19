Kerala cm set to visit US on April 23 for treatment

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will leave for the United States on April 23 to get treatment for an undisclosed ailment, people close to the CM’s office said on Monday.

He has been taking treatment from Mayo Clinic in Minnesota since 2018 and his last visit was in February this year.

Earlier also he did not give charge to anyone in the ministry and used to check important files though the governments’ e-file portal. After his last visit in February, Vijayan had halted in the United Arab Emirates for more than a week and attended business meets.

Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M) has started filling important posts in view of recent elevation of some leaders. Senior leader E P Jayarajan was appointed as the convener of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in place of A Vijayaraghavan, who was elevated to the Politburo.

There is also a speculation that P Sasi will become political secretary of the chief minister. He was political secretary when E K Nayanar was the CM but later expelled from the party in 2011 after daughter of a senior leader raised sexual misconduct charges against him. He was taken back in the party in 2018 and included in the state committee recently.