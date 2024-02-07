 Kerala CM to lead protest in Delhi even as PM Modi slams ‘Our tax’ language | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Kerala CM to lead protest in Delhi on Feb 8 even as Modi slams ‘Our tax’ language

Kerala CM to lead protest in Delhi on Feb 8 even as Modi slams ‘Our tax’ language

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 07:13 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at opposition-ruled state governments for allegedly creating a dangerous north-south divide.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala is set to stage a protest in Delhi to voice grievances against what they said was discrimination in federal funds distribution by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The protest, scheduled for 11 am on Thursday, will see active participation from LDF ministers, legislators, and parliamentarians from Kerala. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has, however, declined the invitation to join their cause.

Kerala chief minister (L) Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
Kerala chief minister (L) Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Addressing a press meet in the national capital, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Kerala is poised for a historic protest in Delhi tomorrow. Ministers, legislators, and parliamentarians from the state will actively participate in this protest. We have had to resort to such an unprecedented struggle, as it is essential for Kerala’s survival and advancement.”

CM Vijayan stressed the broader implications of the protest saying the agitation is intended to safeguard the constitutional rights of all states, not merely Kerala’s.

“The aim of this struggle is not to triumph over anyone, but to secure what we rightfully deserve instead of surrendering. We believe that the entire country will stand with Kerala in support of this protest,” he said.

‘Chalo Delhi’: Why is Karnataka Congress protesting against Centre today?

A protest over similar concern was led by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, bringing to the fore long-running differences between the more developed southern states and their poorer northern counterparts over fund allocation.

Siddaramaiah told the protesters that Karnataka saw its share of tax funds transferred back from the central government fall to 3.64% from 4.71% of total national taxes collected.

The protesters shouted slogans and held placards that read 'Our Tax, Our Right', and ‘Our Tax Money, Give it to us’, reported Reuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit back at Siddaramaiah, saying a dangerous north-south divide was being created.

"Our tax, our money...what kind of language is this? I don't discriminate against states," he told parliament during his reply to the Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha.

