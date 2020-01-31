Kerala Congress leader held for ‘raping’ minor for two years

india

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 23:49 IST

The Kerala police on Friday arrested a Congress leader for allegedly raping a minor girl for several years. Congress Seva Dal former state vice president P P Babu (59) was arrested for alleged sexual assault on a class V student in Kannur, north Kerala.

After the case surfaced, Kannur district Congress committee expelled the leader.

According to the police the girl’s family was staying in the neighbourhood of the leader, who was sexually exploiting the minor for the last two years. Parents of the minor said they never expected the leader to be a sexual predator. The shocking case of sexual assault came to light when the girl had to be taken for counseling after a teacher sensed the child was not behaving normally.

School authorities alerted the police and the subsequent medical examination also confirmed sexual assault.

“We have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso). He will be produced in court later in the day. Our investigation is on,” said Chakkarakal (Kannur) station house officer P K Sumesh. Besides Congress Seva Dal, Babu was also involved in many social activities in the area, said local residents.

Recently many Pocso cases in the State have been fast-tracked. Two days ago a school teacher was sentenced to 60 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor student in Kozhikkode.