Kerala Congress worker murder: Family threatens fast after govt rejects CBI probe

Youth Congress workers demanding a CBI probe into the murder of fellow worker Shuhaib clashed with the police outside the Kerala secretariat on Monday while his family threatened to go on fast after the Left Front government refused order a probe by the central agency.

Shuhaib, Youth Congress block secretary in Matanoor, was stabbed to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers two weeks ago in Kannur district. Initially, the government was willing for a CBI probe but later backtracked angering the victim’s family.

“We lost faith in the state police. So we want a central agency to probe my son’s killing. We would like to know why they killed him brutally over a minor issue in the local school. We will start a fast soon,” said his father VP Mohamed. Shuhaib’s two sisters also said they would go to any extent for a central agency probe.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan while replying to an adjournment motion in the state assembly condemned the killing and said the police investigation was on the right track and there was no need for the CBI probe.

“Five people were arrested and the police are about to crack the case,” he said while rejecting the opposition’s demand.

However, the opposition Congress said the government wanted to protect party leaders who were directly involved in the murder so it was scared of a central agency probe.

The House witnessed uproarious scenes over the murder. Opposition members came to the House wearing black badges and carrying photographs of the mutilated body of Shuhaib. They stormed the well of the House and placed a banner in front of Speaker Sreeramkrishnan’s chair. The Speaker later adjourned the house after proceedings were disrupted.

Many activists of the Youth Congress and policemen were injured when a rally of Youth Congress workers outside the state secretariat turned violent. Congress leader K Sudhakaran, former MP from Kannur has been on a fast for eight days in Kannur, said, “The government wants to protect party leaders in Kannur who hatched the murder.” He said he will move the High Court for a CBI probe.