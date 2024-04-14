Kerala couple await return of son following cargo ship seizure by Iran

An elderly couple in Kerala's Kozhikode district are contemplating the safety of their son, who is currently on board an Israel-linked cargo ship seized in the Gulf region. Shyamnath is among the 17 Indians onboard the Israeli-linked cargo ship seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz, PTI reported. This image shows a helicopter raid targeting vessel near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.(AP)

Shyamnath's parents, Vishwanathan and Shyamala, who are yet to come to terms with the news, said that they spoke to their son on Saturday before the seizure of the ship, 'MSC Aries'.

Later in the day, they received a call from the shipping company's office in Mumbai informing them about the ship's seizure.

“We are going through tough times...we have great concerns about the safety of our son,” said Vishwanathan. "The company authorities said they could not contact the ship crew after the seizure," he added.

Shyamnath's family also expressed hope that the Centre's interventions would help bring their son back.

Shyamnath has been working as a second engineer in 'MSC Aries' for the past 10 years. He visited his hometown in Kozhikode's Velliparamba in September last year. According to Viswanathan, two more men from neighbouring Palakkad and Wayanad districts were also part of the ‘MSC Aries’ crew. Besides Indians, nationals from the Philippines, Pakistan and Russia were also part of the crew, he said.

India has called on Iranian authorities in Tehran and Delhi to ensure the welfare and early release of the 17 Indian crew members onboard the 'MSC Aries'. The MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) said it is working closely with the authorities to ensure the crew's well-being.

The 17 Indians on board the Portuguese-flagged and Israel-affiliated cargo vessel include the master. The crew includes four Filipinos, two Pakistanis, one Russian and one Estonian. The ship is associated with London-based Zodiac Maritime, part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group.

(With inputs from PTI)