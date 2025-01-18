Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala court finds woman guilty of poisoning boyfriend with herbicide in 2022 case

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 18, 2025 03:59 AM IST

A court in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala on Friday found the key accused, Greeshma SS, guilty in the sensational 2022 Sharon Raj murder case

A court in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala on Friday found the key accused, Greeshma SS, guilty in the sensational 2022 Sharon Raj murder case.

The victim, Sharon, 23, was a BSc radiology student. (Representational image)
The victim, Sharon, 23, was a BSc radiology student. (Representational image)

The ruling was delivered by the Neyyattinkara additional sessions court judge AM Basheer. The hearing on sentencing and the quantum of punishment will be announced on Saturday.

The trial court accepted the prosecution’s argument that Greeshma, a postgraduate literature student, poisoned her boyfriend Sharon, 23, a BSc radiology student, to death, so that she can marry the man her family had found.

The court also found Greeshma’s uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair guilty of destroying evidence in the case. At the same time, her mother, Sindhu, was acquitted for lack of evidence.

Read: Kerala high court rules magic mushroom not a narcotic substance: Report

“The first accused Greeshma has been found guilty under sections 364 (kidnapping), 328 (causing hurt by poison), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) among other sections of the IPC. There were a lot of unpredictable circumstances in the case. The court will decide whether this is a rarest of the rare case and accordingly pronounce the punishment,” said public prosecutor VS Vineeth Kumar.

The prosecution argued in court that Greeshma wanted to end the relationship with Sharon while the latter was reluctant to do so. With the intention of killing him, the accused spiked his drinks several times, but Sharon escaped. Finally, on Oct ober14, 2022, Greeshma invited Sharon to her home in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu and gave him an ayurvedic tonic that was laced with paraquat, a toxic herbicide used to kill weeds.

Eleven days later, on October 25, Sharon succumbed to multi-organ failure in Thiruvananthapuram. Her uncle and mother, the prosecution claimed, had played a role in throwing away the herbicide and destroying other evidence.

Sharon’s father Jayaraj and mother Priya expressed satisfaction with Greeshma’s conviction but were disappointed to hear of her mother’s acquittal.

Priya told reporters, “Her mother also played a role in the murder. She should have been convicted. We will definitely appeal against the acquittal in the high court.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On