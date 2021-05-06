IND USA
Migrants continue fishing during a lockdown in Kerala following the surge in Covid-19 cases, as the state government puts no bar on fishing.
india news

Kerala Covid-19 cases reach unprecedented levels, state announces 8-day lockdown

In Kerala, hospitals and ICUs are overflowing and long queues are visible outside crematoriums in worst- affected districts. A worried CM wrote to Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday seeking more liquid medical oxygen and vaccines.
By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 01:48 PM IST

The Kerala government on Thursday decided to enforce eight- day lockdown in the state beginning Saturday, May 8 with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan blaming the “worsening” Covid-19 situation for the move. Yesterday Kerala recorded 41,953 new infections-- the highest since the outbreak last year. The test positivity rate has reached 25.69% -- an all time high, while the active caseload reached 375,658.

Though its fatality rate is the lowest in the country (below 0.4%), statistics show it is also climbing steadily in the last one week with 58 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. In terms of total cases of the viral infection, Kerala is at the third spot after Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Besides shortage of essential medical equipment and oxygen, many hospitals have shortage of human resources, a problem compounded by rising infections among the staff. The government opened oxygen war rooms in every district with senior officials co-ordinating with medical officers and collectors to ensure hassle-free supply

Currently the state has a stock of 272.2 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen and it needs 108 mt of oxygen daily, health ministry statistics show.

The government has also decided to convert hostels, lodges and empty offices as first line treatment centres to meet the surge of patients. It also tweaked protocol to only allow admission to patients in need of urgent medical care. The CM had also sought the help of NRIs to tide over the grave situation. The state has about 25 lakh people working abroad and 70% of them are in West Asian countries.

Kerala has so far vaccinated 74 lakh people, almost 20 per cent of its 3.25 crore population. The Union Health Ministry and PM had recently lauded its zero wastage of vaccines.

