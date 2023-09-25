Kerala: ED raids at four locations linked to members of banned PFI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at homes and premises of former members of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) across four districts in Kerala, people aware of the matter said.

The raids are reportedly being conducted to identify the source of funding for terror activities of the banned outfit. (Representative file image)

Teams of ED officials accompanied by police and paramilitary personnel began the raids around 6am across 11 locations in the districts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad.

According to people aware of the developments, the searches were conducted at the home of Abdul Latheef, a former state leader of PFI, in Chavakkad in Thrissur district and the residence of Jamal Muhammad, former PFI district president in Ernakulam district.

An official statement from the agency is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever a response is received.

