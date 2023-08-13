Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: NIA raids house of suspected PFI activist in Katihar

Bihar: NIA raids house of suspected PFI activist in Katihar

ByAditya Nath Jha
Aug 13, 2023 05:39 PM IST

According to the people familiar with the development, the NIA conducted searches at the house one Md Gulzar, 25, a resident of Munger Fatak and took him into custody

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided the house of a private tutor at Munger Fatak under Muffasil police station in Bihar’s Katihar district for his alleged links to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), officials familiar with the matter said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The NIA raid was held in connection with its probe into the Phulwarisharif terror module case, said officials.

Katihar superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Kumar said that NIA had sought local assistance. “I can only say that NIA sought assistance from the district police”, the SP said, adding “The police have no other information and any information in this regard can only be shared by NIA.”

According to the people familiar with the development, the NIA conducted searches at the house one Md Gulzar, 25, a resident of Munger Fatak and took him into custody.

The NIA officials refused to share any details.

Earlier in June NIA had conducted searches at Hasanganj and Barari in Katihar district. The team had seized documents.

The NIA raids are part of the agency’s interrogation into the Phulwarisharif terror module case reported in July 2022. During the conducted in Phulwarisharif locality in Patna last year, the counter-terrorism agency had seized the documents about PFI’s conspiracy to convert India into an ‘Islamic state by 2047’.

The PFI was banned as an ‘unlawful association’ by the Union Home Ministry in September last year for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out