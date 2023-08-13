Bihar: NIA raids house of suspected PFI activist in Katihar

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided the house of a private tutor at Munger Fatak under Muffasil police station in Bihar’s Katihar district for his alleged links to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), officials familiar with the matter said. (Representative Photo)

The NIA raid was held in connection with its probe into the Phulwarisharif terror module case, said officials.

Katihar superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Kumar said that NIA had sought local assistance. “I can only say that NIA sought assistance from the district police”, the SP said, adding “The police have no other information and any information in this regard can only be shared by NIA.”

According to the people familiar with the development, the NIA conducted searches at the house one Md Gulzar, 25, a resident of Munger Fatak and took him into custody.

The NIA officials refused to share any details.

Earlier in June NIA had conducted searches at Hasanganj and Barari in Katihar district. The team had seized documents.

The NIA raids are part of the agency’s interrogation into the Phulwarisharif terror module case reported in July 2022. During the conducted in Phulwarisharif locality in Patna last year, the counter-terrorism agency had seized the documents about PFI’s conspiracy to convert India into an ‘Islamic state by 2047’.

The PFI was banned as an ‘unlawful association’ by the Union Home Ministry in September last year for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

