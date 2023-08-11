Home / India News / NIA searches man’s house in Telangana over PFI inks:Officials

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Aug 11, 2023 12:50 AM IST



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at the residence of a man over his alleged links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Karimnagar district in Telangana, officials familiar with the matter said.

An NIA team, acting on a tip-off, raided the residence of one Tafreez Khan (20) at Karkhana Gadda in Karimnagar district in Telangana. A team of police personnel from Telangana Armed Reserve Police Force assisted the NIA team during the searches. (HT Archives)
An NIA team, acting on a tip-off, raided the residence of one Tafreez Khan (20) at Karkhana Gadda near Husseinipura Colony at around 4am. A team of police personnel from Telangana Armed Reserve Police Force assisted the NIA team during the searches.

“We have no information about the searches … all we did was provide security at the area as per the request of NIA,” a local police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Khan was not at his house when the searches took place, officials said, adding that he left for Muscat eight months ago in search of a job. A resident of Jagtial district, Khan, staying at his in-laws’ home before leaving for abroad, officials said.

The NIA team questioned his family members. “They also seized some documents and literature from Khan’s house and left the place within three hours,” the police officer quoted above said.

The NIA team also carried out searches at a few other alleged hideouts of the PFI in Adilabad district.

In September 2022, too, NIA authorities conducted searches at Khan’s residence and a few other places in the neighbouring Jagitial district.


    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Live Score
Friday, August 11, 2023
