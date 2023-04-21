Home / India News / Kerala forest minister seeks report over failed operation to rescue bear

Kerala forest minister seeks report over failed operation to rescue bear

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 21, 2023 05:52 PM IST

The rescue attempts took a tragic turn when the animal went under the water after being tranquilised and could not be reached due to the depth of the water

Kerala forest minister AK Saseendran on Friday sought a report from the chief wildlife warden after rescue efforts to save a sloth bear trapped in a well in Vellanadu near the state capital failed leading to the animal’s death that invited sharp criticism from animal lovers.

Forest officials and locals attempted to rescue a bear which fell into a well but failed. (PTI photo)
Forest officials and locals attempted to rescue a bear which fell into a well but failed. (PTI photo)

The bear was spotted hanging on the rings of the deep well by the house owner K Aravind on Wednesday night.

After hearing commotion, he alerted the forest officials.

The rescue attempts took a tragic turn when the animal went under the water after being tranquilised and could not be reached due to the depth of the water despite the forest department officials and locals immediately entering the well.

Also Read:Watch: Man gets trapped inside public artwork in Canada, fined 4 lakh

The bear slipped out of the net due to its weight while taking it out and the animal plunged to the bottom of the well and drowned.

Animal lovers said the bear could have been easily saved either by drying up the well or putting up a ladder in the well.

BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi said officials responsible should be held accountable and punished.

“It is a major goof up and responsible officials should be punished. Kerala has the worst forest department in the country. Officials’ inept handling led to its death and accountability should be fixed,” Gandhi told a news channel.

The People for Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organisation, said it will move the high court seeking prosecution of forest officials responsible for bear’s death.

The PFA said “casual and inept handling” led to the animal’s death.

After outbursts from several quarters, the state’s forest minister has sought a report from the chief wildlife warden.

“It was not intentional, and our people tried their best to save it, but in the end, a freak incident led to the animal’s death. It is really unfortunate. If there was callousness in rescue operation, we will take action,” said the minister.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
report state capital kerala water death high court hanging rescue operation prosecution sloth bear net maneka gandhi + 10 more
report state capital kerala water death high court hanging rescue operation prosecution sloth bear net maneka gandhi + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out