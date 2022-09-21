Kerala girls introduce Rahul Gandhi to BTS over ‘Sharjah Shake’. Watch

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a “delightful conversation” with school girls who introduced the former with popular South Korean boy band BTS, Congress said on Tuesday. On the 13th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress's 150-day long mass contact programme, Gandhi resumed his journey along with thousands of party workers with the planting of a Rambutan sapling at St. Michael's College at Cherthala in Kerala's Alappuzha district.

During the yatra, Gandhi had a candid chat with some school going girls who revealed their future plans and fandom for BTS. Sharing the video of the conversation on social media, Gandhi wrote, “A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala’s BTS Army!”

After the initial conversation about the group's friendship, the Congress leader asks, “What do you want to drink?”

The girls reply in unison, “Sharjah Shake”.

When asked about their future plans, most of the school girls tell Rahul Gandhi that they want to be become nurse.

This prompted Gandhi to ask, “Why are Kerala nurses so good?”

“They are very hard working," one of girls reply in Malayalam. "They have put up a lot of effort during the pandemic”

The girls also revealed their wish to work in South Korea because “we are BTS Army.”

In the video, Gandhi, along with the girls, can be seen watching a BTS music video on mobile phone.

“Each day on the #BharatJodoYatra we learn something new...Today, these young girls introduced Shri @RahulGandhi to BTS. Listen to this delightful conversation,” the official handle of Congress party tweeted.

Senior Congress leaders K Muraleedharan, Pawan Khera, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan and Shanimol Usman, among others, walked with Gandhi during the morning leg of the yatra that covered a distance of around 14 km and concluded at Kuthiyathodu. The yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10, will go through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

