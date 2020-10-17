e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala gold smuggling case: CMO’s ex-principal secy hospitalised after complains of ‘uneasiness’

Earlier on Thursday the Kerala High Court had directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to arrest Sivasankar till October 23 in connection with the gold smuggling case.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 07:21 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Thiruvananthapuram
Former principal secretary of Kerala chief minister M Sivasankar leaving NIA office after being questioned by the agency in Kerala gold smuggling case in Kochi on Sept. 24, 2020.
M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to chief minister, has been hospitalised after he complained of uneasiness while he was summoned for questioning by customs in connection with gold smuggling case. He is admitted to Intensive Care Unit and customs officials are also in the hospital.

Earlier on Thursday the Kerala High Court had directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to arrest Sivasankar till October 23 in connection with the gold smuggling case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashok Menon issued the interim order on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Sivasankar seeking protection from arrest in the ED case.

The counsel appearing for Sivasankar submitted before the court that the applicant is willing to appear before the agency and cooperate with the investigation in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the alleged smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels.

Sivasankar had filed the anticipatory bail application after the ED submitted a chargesheet in the case before the special PMLA court. He submitted that the central agency’s chargesheet had allegations and imputations against him, making him apprehensive of an arrest.

The case, which is currently being probed by the ED, NIA and the Customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

