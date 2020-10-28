e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar into custody soon after court rejects anticipatory bail plea

Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar into custody soon after court rejects anticipatory bail plea

Sivasankar was detained from the Ayurveda hospital where he was admitted for treatment. Customs officials, however, claimed he was pretending illness to escape grilling by the agencies.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 11:16 IST
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ED opposed M Sivasankar’s bail plea and detained him soon after Kerala high court rejected his bail move.
ED opposed M Sivasankar’s bail plea and detained him soon after Kerala high court rejected his bail move.(PTI)
         

The Kerala high court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea moved by suspended IAS officer, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former secretary M Sivasankar in connection with the gold smuggling case. Customs and the Enforcement Directorate opposed his bail plea saying that he was aware of the smuggling activities of Swapna Suresh. Soon after his bail plea was rejected, the ED detained him.

Once a very powerful bureaucrat, Sivasankar fell from grace after his name got linked to the gold smuggling case. On Wednesday, he was detained from the Ayurveda hospital where he was admitted for treatment. When Sivasankar got hospitalised, the customs said he was pretending illness to escape grilling by the agencies.

Also Read: Kerala CM’s former secretary’s arrest barred till October 28 in gold smuggling case

Earlier, the ED had claimed that there were attempts to bail Swapna Suresh out after the seizure of gold hidden in a bag camouflaged as a diplomatic baggage that came to the UAE consulate in the state capital. The agency has also accused Sivasankar of helping the main accused in money laundering. But Sivasankar told the court that he had been grilled for more than 90 hours and none of the agencies could implicate him in the case.

The sensational gold smuggling case surfaced on July 5 after 30 kg of yellow metal was seized by the customs from a package camouflaged as diplomatic consignment addressed to the UAE consulate.

Later P Sarith Kumar, a former public relations officer of the consulate who came to receive the luggage, was arrested by the customs. Two other suspects, Swapna Suresh and her accomplice Sandip Nair, were arrested from their hideout in Bengaluru five days later. Sivasankar was suspended after his alleged links with Suresh surfaced.

tags
top news
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Bihar polls LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rally at Darbhanga soon
Bihar polls LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rally at Darbhanga soon
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address top brass at army commanders’ conference
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address top brass at army commanders’ conference
NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case
NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case
ED takes CM Vijayan’s former secretary M Sivasankar into custody
ED takes CM Vijayan’s former secretary M Sivasankar into custody
India registers 43,893 new Covid-19 cases as overall tally nears 8 mn
India registers 43,893 new Covid-19 cases as overall tally nears 8 mn
How growing India-US proximity is spooking China: Military, diplomatic aspects
How growing India-US proximity is spooking China: Military, diplomatic aspects
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesPM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueIndia COVID-19 casesPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In