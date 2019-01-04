Kerala government conspired to desecrate Sabarimala by allowing women’s entry: RSS leader

The Supreme Court’s order on Sabarimala was only a suggestion, and the communist government in Kerala conspired to desecrate the temple by its faulty implementation, an RSS leader said in Bhopal on Friday.

J Nandakumar, a member-invitee of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) top decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, also alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was anti-Hindu.

“Kerala’s communist government conspired to desecrate the Sabarimala temple by assisting two atheist women communist activists to enter it under police escort,” said Nandakumar, convener of the RSS-affiliated Prajna Pravah.

Alleging that Vijayan is “notorious for anti-Hindu activities”, he further said, “The Supreme Court verdict (to allow the entry of women of menstruation age in the Sabarimala temple) was declaratory and a suggestion.

“It was not specific about Sabarimala temple...But Vijayan announced on the same day that the Kerala government would implement it,” said Nandakumar, who is from Kerala.“An Ayyappa devotee Chandran Unnithan was killed in violence in an attack by communist activists. But the Kerala CM hurriedly declared that he died of heart attack even before the post-mortem. The post-mortem report said he was hit by some heavy object,” the RSS leader said.

“The law and order situation in Kerala deteriorated due to faulty implementation of the SC order by the Kerala government,” he said.

The southern state has witnessed violence and protests after two women entered the Sabarimala shrine Wednesday.

In September last year, Supreme Court’s five-judge constitution bench said that banning the entry of women into this shrine is gender-based discrimination and violation of women’s rights.

Jan 04, 2019