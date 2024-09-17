Kerala government publishes ‘route map’ of Nipah victim, 104 contacts are ‘high-risk’

The Kerala government mandated face masks in Malappuram district, declared five wards in two panchayats as containment zones, and compiled a contact list of 175 people following a recent Nipah virus fatality on Monday. Partial restrictions have been implemented across Malappuram district, with authorities advising reduced attendance at private functions (REUTERS)

The state health department on Sunday confirmed that samples from a 24-year-old man who died at a private hospital in Malappuram tested positive for Nipah virus at the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Officials said wards 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Thiruvaly panchayat and ward 7 of Mambad panchayat have been designated as containment zones, falling within a 3-kilometre radius of the victim’s home. Strict restrictions have been imposed in these areas. Cinema halls, schools, colleges, tuition centres, madrasas and anganwadis will remain closed until further notice. Shops can operate from 10 am to 7 pm, with the public advised to maintain social distancing. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in containment zones were postponed on Monday.

Partial restrictions have been implemented across Malappuram district, with authorities advising reduced attendance at private functions. Masks are now mandatory throughout the district.

Health minister Veena George said, “Ten people who had primary contact with the victim are under treatment at the Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital. Samples of 13 contacts have been sent for testing. Their results are awaited.”

The health department has identified 175 contacts of the Nipah victim, including 74 health workers. Of these, 126 are primary contacts, with 104 categorised as “high-risk” and placed under quarantine.

A “route map” detailing the victim’s movements from September 4, when he first showed symptoms, to his death on September 9, has been published. George urged those who may have had contact with the victim to inform the health department and voluntarily quarantine themselves.

Ramankutty K, president of the Thiruvali panchayat, told HT that health workers conducted door-to-door fever surveillance in the containment zones on Monday.

This marks the second Nipah fatality in Kerala this year. On July 21, a 14-year-old boy from Pandikkad, about 20 kilometres from the recent victim’s home, died from the virus. Nipah virus is a zoonotic pathogen primarily transmitted by fruit bats. It can cause severe respiratory illness and encephalitis in humans, with a high mortality rate. Symptoms typically appear 4-14 days after exposure and include fever, headache, cough, and difficulty breathing. There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for Nipah virus infection, making prevention and early detection crucial in controlling outbreaks.