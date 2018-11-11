Kerala govt appoints IPS officer to probe into killing of man allegedly pushed by DySP in front of car
The Kerala government Sunday appointed senior IPS officer S Sreejith as the investigating officer to probe the death of a 32-year-old man, who was killed after a senior police official allegedly pushed him in front of a moving car following a minor scuffle.
The development comes at a time when the police official is yet to be nabbed and the victim’s family has threatened to move the Kerala high court, seeking a CBI inquiry into the death.
On November 5, Sanal was killed after being pushed in front of a moving car allegedly by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) B Harikumar at Neyyatinkara near Thiruvananthapuram.
The case, which was being investigated by Crime branch Superintendent of Police K M Antony, has been transferred to IG Sreejith after Sanal’s family also sought a probe by an IPS officer, a press release issued by police said.
Demanding a CBI inquiry into the case, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the state government was trying to derail the probe.
“Sanal’s family is seeking a CBI probe. If police are investigating the atrocity committed by one of their officials, there are chances of a botched up investigation,” he alleged.
Meanwhile, one person was taken into custody in connection with the incident.
The manager of a tourist home at Tirpparappu in Tamil Nadu was taken into custody for allegedly helping the DySP escape after providing him two SIM cards.
