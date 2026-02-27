Kerala govt moves HC against actor Dileep’s acquittal in 2017 assault case
State challenges trial court verdict acquitting Dileep in 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case; seeks review of other acquittals
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has moved the High Court challenging the acquittal of actor Dileep and three others in the 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case by the trial court.
On December 8, Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese had acquitted actor Dileep of the charge of conspiracy in the case while finding six accused — Sunil NS, aka ‘Pulsar’ Suni; Martin Antony; B Manikandan; VP Vijeesh; H Salim; and Pradeep — guilty of charges including gang rape, kidnapping, intent to outrage a woman’s modesty, and conspiracy.
The court also sentenced them to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.
The acquittal of Dileep in the case had sparked a strong response from many within civil society and political circles. Law Minister P Rajeev had affirmed in December that the state would challenge his exoneration by the court.
Apart from Dileep, the state has also moved the High Court to re-examine the acquittals of three other accused — Charly Thomas, Sanil Kumar, and Sarath G Nair. In its appeal, the state has pleaded for enhancement of the punishment awarded to the six convicts, including Sunil NS.
The six convicts have also moved the High Court, challenging their conviction by the Principal Sessions Court, Ernakulam.
On February 17, 2017, a leading Malayalam actress, while on her way from Thrissur to Kochi, was abducted and sexually assaulted inside a moving car. The assault was also videographed by the six-member gang headed by ‘Pulsar’ Suni. The prosecution argued that the kidnapping and gang rape of the actress were carried out on the instructions of Dileep, who allegedly harboured resentment against her for being involved in his break-up and eventual divorce from actress Manju Warrier. Dileep also allegedly suspected that the actress had informed Warrier about his extramarital affair with Kavya Madhavan, his current wife.
