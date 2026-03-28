The Kerala high court on Friday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider the petition filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Guruvayur assembly candidate B Gopalakrishnan in connection with his alleged communal remarks within two months. Kerala HC asks EC to consider plea against BJP leader for ‘Hindu MLA’ remark

A leader of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress, moved the high court against Gopalakrishnan, claiming that he violated the provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951 by calling for a “Hindu MLA” to be elected in Guruvayur.

“Since representation has admittedly been received by the first respondent (ECI) and is pending consideration, I am of the view that the petition can be disposed of with a direction, without entering into merits, especially since any person aggrieved by any alleged practice contrary to law has remedy under the RP Act, 1951. Direction to the first respondent to pass appropriate orders on representation, at any rate within 2 months,” the bench of justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said.

The high court declined to pass any observations on the matter, considering it would have a bearing on the polls scheduled on April 9.

Gopalakrishnan, the BJP state vice-president, had stirred a row by alleging that the two opposition fronts declined to field a Hindu candidate in assembly polls in Guruvayur despite the constituency being home to 48% Hindu population. Guruvayur, located in Thrissur district, is home to the famous Sree Krishna temple where lakhs of people offer prayers on a daily basis. The Guruvayur police have booked a case against him based on the directions of the ECI.

The BJP leader has stuck by his remarks, claiming that they are not communal by nature. His nomination forms have been accepted by the Returning Officer.