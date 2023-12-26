close_game
close_game
News / India News / Provide food, water to pilgrims at Sabrimala halting points, says HC

Provide food, water to pilgrims at Sabrimala halting points, says HC

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 26, 2023 07:32 AM IST

Regarding arrangements made to deal with the increase in numbers, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth said that parking numbers were increased from 7,000 to 8,000

Kochi:

The Kerala high court also directed the state police chief to supervise crowd management in Sabarimala and deploy additional police personnel if necessary. (HT Archives)
The Kerala high court also directed the state police chief to supervise crowd management in Sabarimala and deploy additional police personnel if necessary. (HT Archives)

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) must provide water, snacks and other facilities at “edathavalams (halting points)” to devotees on their journey to the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, the Kerala high court said in a special sitting on Monday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Taking note of reports that devotees, including children, were stuck on the roads to Sabarimala for over 12 hours without food or water, a bench of justices Anil K Narendran and G Girish issued the directive, a lawyer associated with the matter said on condition of anonymity. The court also directed the state police chief to supervise crowd management and deploy additional police personnel if necessary, the lawyer said.

There is a huge rush this year for the Sabarimala pilgrimage. Devotees from the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were seen on TV channels saying that they were stopped at various places en route to Sabarimala without any arrangements for food and water. Pilgrims at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala were seen complaining that they have been stuck in queues for hours on end.

Around 1.2 lakh people arrived at the shrine on Sunday and close to these numbers were there on Monday as well, TDB officials said. This year there has been an unprecedented rise in the number of children undertaking the pilgrimage, they said, declining to be named.

The huge influx of pilgrims during the Mandala puja posed problems, TDB president P S Prasanth told reporters. Regarding arrangements made to deal with the increase in numbers, he said that parking numbers were increased from 7,000 to 8,000. Instructions have been given that vehicles were stopped in areas where water and food were available, he added.

“I spoke to senior police officers of Pathanamthitta district and they informed me that vehicles were stopped in areas where water and food were available,” Prasanth said. “We believe no one will have to go back without getting darshan of Lord Ayyappa.”

As many as 88,000 pilgrims were booked through a virtual queue on Monday and people were also expected to turn up without any registration, police said. Authorities have taken steps to ensure pilgrims were not stopped along the pilgrimage route, officers said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out