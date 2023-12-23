close_game
close_game
News / India News / Kerala HC grants bail to man accused of abetting suicide of girlfriend

Kerala HC grants bail to man accused of abetting suicide of girlfriend

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 23, 2023 08:16 AM IST

The case against the man is that he and his parents made exorbitant dowry demands, including luxury car, gold and property, to the woman’s family who could not afford them

Kochi

Justice Gopinath P of the Kerala high court, while hearing the plea for bail, noted that the continued detention of the petitioner was not necessary for the purposes of investigation and that he could be allowed bail. (HT Archives)
Justice Gopinath P of the Kerala high court, while hearing the plea for bail, noted that the continued detention of the petitioner was not necessary for the purposes of investigation and that he could be allowed bail. (HT Archives)

The Kerala high court on Friday granted conditional bail to a man, accused of abetting the suicide of his girlfriend by making dowry demands.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The man was arrested from Kollam earlier this month following the death by suicide of his girlfriend, a postgraduate medical student at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The case against the man is that he and his parents made exorbitant dowry demands, including luxury car, gold and property, to the woman’s family who could not afford them. The man later backed out of the marriage proposal which drove his girlfriend to depression and later suicide, police said.

Justice Gopinath P, while hearing the plea for bail, noted that the continued detention of the petitioner was not necessary for the purposes of investigation and that he could be allowed bail.

“...as rightly pointed out by the senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, a condition under section 306 IPC can be sustained only if there are clear indications that the petitioner had the mens rea (the intention or knowledge of wrongdoing that constitutes part of a crime) to drive the deceased to suicide and the actions of the petitioner had left the deceased with no option but to commit suicide,” the bench said.

The petitioner’s father, the second accused in the case, was also granted bail earlier.

Anticipatory bail plea of rape-accused lawyer rejected

In another case, the high court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a rape-accused former government pleader.

The case pertains to the former senior government pleader PG Manu facing allegations of rape of a woman who had come to him seeking legal aid in a sexual harassment case.

The HC however said, “If the petitioner surrenders within 10 days, he will be produced before a magistrate who shall consider his bail application without delay.”

The petitioner had alleged that the charges against him were false and were part of a “calculated attempt” by some of his professional rivals.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out