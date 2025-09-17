Kochi, The Kerala High Court on Wednesday took serious note of the reduction in weight of the gold-cladded copper plates of the 'Dwarapalaka' idols in front of the Sabarimala sanctum sanctorum when they were last removed in 2019 and ordered a vigilance probe into the matter. Kerala HC orders vigilance probe into Sabarimala Dwarapalaka idols' gold plating

A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar noted that according to the records regarding the gold-cladded copper plates of the idols, when they were removed in 2019 for fresh gold-plating, they weighed 42.8 kilograms.

However, when they were produced before the company entrusted to carry out the gold-plating, their weight was 38.258 kg, the court noted.

It also noted that the plates were presented before the company more than a month and nine days after they were removed from the temple by the sponsor.

"There is a glaring and unexplained reduction of 4.541 kg from the weight recorded at Sannidhanam. The only component susceptible to such diminution is the gold cladding itself.

"This is an alarming discrepancy demanding a detailed enquiry," the bench said.

It further said that there was also a possibility that the items entrusted to the company by the sponsor were another set of copper plates.

It also pointed out that the reduction in weight was not reported by the Devaswom officials, who were present when the plates were produced for gold-plating.

The court said that the records documenting the re-fixing of the plates on the idols and the 'Peedams' they stood on in the Sopanam "makes even more shocking reading'.

"Astoundingly, the weight of the items re-fixed was not recorded at all. It is an elementary and prudent procedure that when such precious gold-cladded articles entrusted with precise weight specifications are removed for plating and subsequently returned, the weight upon reinstallation must be documented," the bench said.

It said that this failure "can be intentional' to ensure that reduction in weight did not come to light.

"Needless to say the failure to note is a serious flaw and points to serious administrative lapses," it added.

The court said that the "unexplained" reduction in the weight of the gold-cladded copper plates, "the casual and unsafeguarded entrustment of these valuable articles" to the sponsor, the "protracted and unjustified delay" in their production before the company, and the "deliberate misdescription" of the gold-cladded plates as mere 'copper plates' in the records of 2019 "reveal a disturbing pattern of callous negligence and probable wrongdoing".

"These irregularities are of the gravest order, striking at the very core of the integrity and transparency that must guide the administration of a temple of such sanctity and public trust.

"They warrant nothing less than a complete, fool-proof, and expeditious enquiry by an officer of unimpeachable diligence and integrity," the bench said.

It directed the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer to undertake a comprehensive investigation into every aspect noted by it and place a detailed and reasoned report before the court within three weeks.

"The officer shall, in particular, probe the lapses highlighted in our earlier order concerning the abrupt and clandestine entrustment of the gold-cladded copper plates to the 7th respondent without prior intimation on September 8, 2025, and shall examine in depth the role, involvement, and objectives of the 7th respondent in purporting to act as a sponsor," the bench said.

It also directed the officer to specifically ascertain and report whether a second set of 'Dwarapalakas' and 'Peedams' is retained in the shrine's strong room, as indicated in the communications of the sponsor with the Travancore Devaswom Board .

The court directed the TDB to "extend its full and immediate cooperation" to the officer and warned that "any obstruction, delay, or failure to comply will be viewed with utmost seriousness".

The order came on a plea initiated by the court on its own with regard to the removal of the gold-plated copper coverings of the 'Dwarapalaka' idols located on either side of the Sreekovil without prior intimation to the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala.

Last week, the court had directed the TDB to bring back from Chennai the gold-plated copper sheets fitted above the Dwarapalaka idols.

It had also strongly criticised the board and observed that it was "inappropriate to remove them without prior approval."

Earlier, the board had rejected media reports claiming that the golden Dwarapalaka idols on either side of the sreekovil at Sabarimala temple had been detached and transported to Chennai for repair without prior permission.

