Home / India News / Kerala HC says Lokayukta can probe graft allegations in purchase of PPE kits

Kerala HC says Lokayukta can probe graft allegations in purchase of PPE kits

india news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 11:39 PM IST

A division bench of Chief Justice M Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly said disasters should not be a cover for corruption and the public have every right to know whether some corruption took place or not in the deal.

Former health secretary Rajan Kobragade had approached the high court last month against the Lokayukta’s move to investigate the complaint filed by Youth Congress leader Veena Nair.
Former health secretary Rajan Kobragade had approached the high court last month against the Lokayukta’s move to investigate the complaint filed by Youth Congress leader Veena Nair.
ByHT Correspondent

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala high court on Thursday observed that Lokayukta can look into alleged corruption in procurement of PPE kits during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state and asked respondents why they were “afraid” of an investigation.

A division bench of Chief Justice M Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly said disasters should not be a cover for corruption and the public have every right to know whether some corruption took place or not in the deal.

The court said Lokayukta has every right to examine the complaint alleging corruption and irregularities in the deal and respondents should not be afraid of investigation. The court later refused to stay or annul the move of the anti-corruption body.

Former health secretary Rajan Kobragade had approached the high court last month against the Lokayukta’s move to investigate the complaint filed by Youth Congress leader Veena Nair. In October, it sent notices to then health minister K K Shailaja, Khobragade and nine others.

In her complaint filed in July, Nair alleged PPE kits were purchased at exorbitant rates in 2020 through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL), the purchasing wing of the state health department. On March 29, 2020, a single PPE kit was priced at 446 whereas the next day, it was purchased at 1,550, she alleged in her complaint citing the price chart.

She said though PPE kits were available at cheaper rates, the KMSCL purchased the expensive ones and entered into an agreement with foreign firms. She also alleged that kickbacks were given in the deal. Besides PPE kits, Nair alleged corruption in purchases of other medical equipment. She alleged that in some cases, the money was transferred to foreign firms even before delivery. Later, Lokayukta sent notices to all respondents.

Shailaja, however, has maintained that her priority at the time was to save lives and denied any corruption. She said life-saving devices were not available in the domestic market initially, forcing the KMSCL to purchase from foreign firms. She alleged that the charges were politically-motivated.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out