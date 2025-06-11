Kerala health minister says Covid more severe among elderly, suggests special care

Amid an increase in Covid-19 cases, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has said that special care should be taken as the disease remains more severe among the elderly and those with other diseases. She added that the Omicron JN.1 variants LF.7 and XFG were the most common in Kerala. These variants are "not as severe" but have a high potential for spreading the disease. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that Genomic sequencing is being conducted to identify the Covid-19 variant.(HT File Photo)

"Masks should be worn in public places and during travel. Genomic sequencing is being conducted to identify the Covid-19 variant. The Omicron JN.1 variant LF.7 and XFG, which are spreading in Southeast Asian countries, are the most common in Kerala. Although these variants are not as severe, they have a high potential for spreading the disease," the minister said. There are 2,223 active cases in the state, with 96 people undergoing treatment. Ernakulam district reported 431 Covid-19 cases, 426 cases in Kottayam, and 365 in Thiruvananthapuram.

"There are currently 2,223 active Covid cases in the state. 96 people are under treatment. Most of them have other diseases. 431 cases have been reported in Ernakulam district, 426 cases in Kottayam and 365 cases in Thiruvananthapuram," the ministry said. All hospitals have been instructed to conduct Covid tests for those with symptoms, including cold, sore throat, cough and shortness of breath. The minister also stated that instructions have been given to ensure oxygen availability.

This comes after George chaired a meeting with the state unit of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) to assess the situation in the state. The concerned officials have been directed not to refer patients to private hospitals unnecessarily due to Covid. "Unnecessary visits to hospitals should be avoided. Those with symptoms such as a cold, sore throat, cough and shortness of breath should wear masks. Masks are mandatory in hospitals. Hands should be cleaned with soap or sanitiser from time to time," the minister added.

As of Tuesday morning, India has reported 6,815 active Covid-19 cases. According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), 163 cases of the new Covid-19 variant XFG have recently been detected across the country. Earlier, Balram Bhargava, former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and former Secretary of the Department of Health Research, said that the emergence of the XFG variant is part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus's natural evolution. He added that India is well-positioned to detect and contain emerging variants swiftly due to the widespread deployment of rapid molecular diagnostic platforms such as Truenat.