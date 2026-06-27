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Kerala house raided over allegations of fake treatment, black magic in name of religion

The raid was conducted at the residence of Shihabudheen Faizy, a native of Cherkala, by local police and officials of the Health Department.

Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 07:42 pm IST
PTI |
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The officials of the Police and Health department on Saturday raided a house in this district following complaints alleging fake medical treatment and black magic practices being carried out in the name of religion.

Kerala (Representative Image)

The raid was conducted at the residence of Shihabudheen Faizy, a native of Cherkala, by local police and officials of the Health Department.

A police officer said the search began around 8 am and continued for several hours.

According to police, the action was initiated after a complaint received by Chief Minister V D Satheesan was forwarded to the local police station.

Also Read | Kerala cops detain 6 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in Kochi district

The police then informed the Health Department and carried out a joint inspection.

Besides police personnel, senior Health Department officials and a drug inspector participated in the raid.

 
kerala vd satheesan
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