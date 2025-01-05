Kerala: Independent MLA PV Anvar arrested for vandalising forest office

Independent MLA from Kerala's Nilambur, PV Anvar, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly vandalising the district forest office after protesting the death of a tribal man in an elephant attack, police officials told news agency PTI. Nilambur MLA P V Anvar was arrested by Nilambur police for allegedly vandalising a district forest office(PTI)

Anvar had also criticised the Kerala government and the forest department, alleging that the negligence of the wildlife personnel in addressing human-animal conflicts had caused the death of the tribal man named Mani on Saturday.

Anvar claimed that the forest minister had not visited the area or tried to console the victim's family. He also slammed the authorities for allegedly delaying the postmortem procedure intentionally.

"The life of a person has been lost. More lives continue to be in danger. There are no effective interventions or investigations by the forest department. Naturally, there would be protests," the MLA said.

Workers belonging to the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), a social collective founded by Anvar, staged a protest on Sunday in front of the district forest office.

Ten of them allegedly trespassed into the office and vandalised the room as well. Nilambur police arrested Anvar and 10 other workers under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Elephant attack

On Saturday evening, 37-year-old Mani from the Cholanaikkan community was trampled by a wild elephant while walking through the Poochappara settlement in the Karulai forest range with six others.

The group was returning to their village after dropping Mani's children to a tribal hostel at 6:45 pm.

The two elders, three youth aged 18–19, and Mani's five-year-old child, managed to escape without injury, reported PTI. However, Mani was declared dead at a government hospital in Nilambur after succumbing to his injuries.