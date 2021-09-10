Kerala logs 26,200 fresh Covid cases, 125 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala on Thursday reported 26,200 fresh Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths which pushed the total infections in the state to 4,309,694 and the fatalities till now to 22,126, the state government said.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was recorded at 16.69% after testing 156,957 samples in the last 24 hours and with this, 30.29 million samples have been tested till now, a health department bulletin said.

Since Wednesday, 29,209 people recovered from the infection taking the total number to 4,050,665 and the number of active cases to 236,345, the bulletin said.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 3,279 followed by Ernakulam 3,175, Thiruvananthapuram 2,598, Malappuram 2,452, Kozhikode 2,332, Kollam 2,124, Palakkad 1,996, Alappuzha 1,604, Kottayam 1,580, Kannur 1,532, Pathanamthitta 1,244 and Wayanad 981, the bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 114 were health workers, 81 from outside the state and 24,999 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,006 cases.

Currently 608,450 people are under surveillance in various districts, of whom 575,731 are in home quarantine and 32,719 in hospitals.