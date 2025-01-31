Kerala LoP alleges Kavitha link in approval to brewery

Leader of opposition in Kerala assembly VD Satheesan on Thursday accused BRS MLC and former MP K Kavitha of visiting the state and holding talks with the LDF government in connection with the approval of a brewery unit in Palakkad district. The Congress leader said both K Kavitha and the firm Oasis are accused in the Delhi excise policy case (ANI)

The LoP’s allegations are a continuation of the opposition UDF’s position that the state government amended its liquor policy specifically to allow Oasis Commercial Private Limited to set up a massive brewery and distillery project in Elappully in Palakkad district and ignored concerns that the project would aggravate water scarcity in an already parched region.

At a press conference in Malappuram, Satheesan said, “BRS leader and former Telangana CM KCR’s daughter K Kavitha has visited Kerala. The media must investigate where she stayed. Kavitha came to Kerala and held talks with the government for Oasis in connection with the deal. There are several mysterious deals behind this.”

The Congress leader said both Kavitha and the firm Oasis are accused in the Delhi excise policy case, a political scandal being probed by the CBI and ED in which political players received alleged kickbacks from liquor licensees and laundered money.

Kavitha did not respond to calls by HT for comment

Satheesan repeated the allegation that the state government awarded the contract to Oasis without inviting applications from other players and amended the liquor policy specifically for the deal with the private firm.

“The firm Oasis bought land in Elappully (for the project) even before the liquor policy was amended. How did they know that the policy would be amended? That means, the policy was specifically changed to give approval to Oasis to set up the liquor manufacturing plants,” he said.

The Congress leader countered the excise minister MB Rajesh’s claim that water required for the distillery project would be ensured through rain harvesting methods.

“Upon the completion of the liquor plant project, it would require at least 50 to 80 lakh (5-8 million) litres of water a year. The minister says rain water would be harvested in a five-acre land. In a year, even if it rains heavily, only around 40 lakh (4 million) litres of water can be collected. The minister says the water that reached the ground-water table during the monsoon would be harvested. The same minister said in 2019 that many projects had to be shelved due to lack of water availability. But after becoming the minister, he is bringing a project will require up to 80 lakh (8 million) litres of water,” said Satheesan.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said that the project would be greenlighted only after addressing the concerns of all stakeholders.

“The government is committed to taking the perspectives of all into account. The project will not impact ground water availability,” he said.