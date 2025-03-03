Kerala man chases wife to friend's house, kills them both suspecting affair; arrested

A man from Kalanjoor village in Kerala, allegedly hacked his wife and her friend to death, after suspecting an illicit affair between the two, police officials said on Monday. Representational image: A man in Kerala hacked his wife and her friend to death(PTI)

The man, identified as 32-year-old Baiju, purportedly chased his wife Vaishnavi to her friend Vishnu's house, where he hacked her to death using a sharp-edged weapon on Sunday at 11 pm, news agency PTI quoted police.

Also Read: Kerala mass murder accused killed girlfriend as ‘she will be alone without him’

Vaishnavi had run out of her house and sought refuge at her friend Vishnu's place after a domestic dispute. Baiju also maimed Vishnu who succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Pathanamthitta General Hospital. Vaishnavi died on the spot.

Baiju has been arrested, police said. He had apparently called and informed his friends of his crime, who then told the police, reported Mathrubhumi.

Also Read: Day after student’s death, police recover weapon used in Kerala clash

Last month, another man committed a similar crime in the state, where he hacked a woman and her son to death, after earlier killing the son's wife in 2019.

Man murders girlfriend, four members of family

On February 24, a man allegedly murdered his girlfriend, his 88-year-old grandmother, 13-year-old brother, paternal uncle, and his uncle’s wife.

Also Read: Shattered skulls, splattered blood: Gruesome details of Kerala mass murder

The 23-year-old was arrested and remanded to judicial custody until March 13 in connection with the murders. The man, named Afan, had voluntarily appeared at the Venjaramoodu police station and confessed to the murder of five people.

Police officials stated that Ajan had accumulated a debt of ₹65 lakh from 14 creditors and initially identified financial issues as one of the motives for the murder, though the accused's father denied any such problems.

However, in a later statement to the police, the accused said he had killed his girlfriend as “she would not be able to live without him.”