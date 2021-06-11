Kerala man on death row in UAE returns home

Thiruvananthapuram: Forty-five-year-old Becks Krishnan, who was recently freed from death row in the UAE after an NRI businessman paid “blood money” for his release, arrived in Kerala late on Wednesday.

“For me, it is a second life. I never thought I would meet my family again,” he told reporters at Cochin International Airport.

Krishnan was received by his wife Veena and son Advaith at the airport. He called on his mother in Thrissur as he could not immediately go home since he needs to remain in quarantine as per Covid-19 protocols.

Working as a driver in the UAE, Krishnan was sentenced to death by a court after his car in 2012 met with an accident in Abu Dhabi that led to the death of a six-year-old Sudanese boy. The Indian was charged with dangerous driving and murder after a close examination of CCTV footages of the area and testimony of witnesses.

Krishnan claimed that he had dozed off due to exhaustion as he was working overtime. He was, however, sentenced to death by the UAE Supreme Court in 2013.

Krishnan’s kin then approached Yusuff Ali, chairman of Lulu Group, for help. Ali gradually began negotiating with the family of the victim and it was not until January this year that the latter agreed to settle for ₹1 crore ‘blood money’ to pardon Krishnan.

Subsequently, Ali submitted 500,000 Dirhams ( ₹1 crore) in the court to secure Krishnan’s release and also promised him a job outside the UAE.

“We had to convince both the parents and the negotiations went on for several months. It was difficult initially because the boy’s mother wanted the law to take its own course. Convincing them to pardon Krishnan was the difficult part,” Ali said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group that owns Lulu Hypermarkets and shopping malls, is one of the top retailers in the Middle East and North African region (MENA).

With PTI inputs