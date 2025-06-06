Kerala minister boycotts event over ‘Bharat Mata’ photo

Kerala minister P Prasad boycotted a sapling plantation event at the governor’s house in Thiruvananthapuram on World Environment Day on Thursday over floral tributes to a Bharat Mata portrait, which he insisted is associated mainly with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological fount, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Kerala governor Rajendra Arlekar pays tribute to a ‘Bharat Mata’ portrait on Thursday. (HT photo)

The row comes days after both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) criticised the presence of RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy at an event related to Operation Sindoor, India’s cross-border anti-terror strikes last month, at the governor’s house.

Prasad said the plantation programme schedule was changed on Wednesday with the addition of the floral tributes. “Such a ritual has never been part of official events at the Raj Bhawan [governor’s house]...,” said Prasad, who planted saplings separately after skipping the Raj Bhawan event.

Prasad, a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, said they told the officials that such a portrait must not be used at a government event, especially in a constitutional office. “It is against the Constitution. The governor’s office insisted on it. We are not against Bharat Mata...we often have children dressing up as Bharat Mata at government events and official Onam celebrations,” said Prasad.

CPI leader Binoy Viswam, too, criticised the Raj Bhawan for using the photograph of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag for the event. “Will the photograph of Bharat Mata be complete only if she holds the RSS flag? Will it be complete only if she stands by a lion? The Raj Bhawan should never have become a platform for such adamant stands of the RSS,” Viswam said.

Opposition Congress leader VD Satheesan echoed Viswam. “Raj Bhawan should never become a stage for such events and actions. It is the office of the head of state. We raised the issue when Gurumurthy was invited to the governor’s house,” he said, adding the Raj Bhawan should have invited defence experts and former ambassadors to the event.

Responding to the row, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said, “I do not understand why Prasad or CPI leaders are reacting this way. The photograph of Bharat Mata should not be seen as a religious symbol.”

Governor Rajendra Arlekar, reacting to the controversy, said his office cannot remove the photo of Bharat Mata.

“I was told that a minister wanted the photo of Bharat Mata removed from the dais. I said we will do everything possible but we cannot remove (the photo of ) Bharat Mata. These are ideals for which we are living and we cannot do away with these. That was probably the reason why both ministers have not come here. I don’t know what sort of thinking we have in our minds.”