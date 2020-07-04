Kerala not in favour of withdrawing the case: CM Vijayan

india

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:12 IST

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said his government is not in favour of India withdrawring its case against the Italian marines who in 2012 shot dead two Indian fisherman off the Kerala coast, after the the International Arbitration Tribunal on Thursday said that the two marines could not be prosecuted even as it aded that the fisherman were entitled to compensation.

The state wants the Centre to explore the possibility of a review petition.

The two fisherman were killed off the Kerala coast on Feb 12, 2012 after they were fired upon from an oil tanker M V Enrica Lexie. The ship was intercepted by the Indian Navy and brought back to Kochi . Police arrested two Italian marine commandos, , Latore Massimiliano and Salvatore Gironi, and charged them with murder. The marines were on board to protect the ship from pirates.

The case witnessed a fierce legal battle and the Supreme Court took it up. Later it was transferred to the Hague-headquartered International Arbitration Tribunal. The tribunal held that though fishermen were eligible for compensation two marines can’t be prosecuted due to official immunity enjoyed by them.

“Other than media reports we are yet to hear about it from the union government. We are not in favour of withdrawing the case from the Supreme Court. We will inform the Centre about this,” said Vijayan. Earlier state fisheries minister J Mercikutty Amma said the state has sought a copy of the verdict.

The arrest of commandos had vitiated ties between India and Italy, with India insisted the firing took place in Indian waters, and the latter insisting it happened in international waters and India had no right to arrest its personnel.