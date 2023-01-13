Kerala only Indian state in list of places to visit this year: New York Times

The New York Times has recommended 52 places to visit this year, and Kerala, 'God's own country', has been featured on the list, adding another accolade to the southern state's tourism. Kerala has been ranked 13th in the list, which lauds the ‘Responsible tourism’ initiatives of Kerala Tourism.

Kerala is the only Indian state to rank on the global list, which also included places such as London and Morioka, Japan. Kerala is listed as a top tourist destination because of its beaches, backwater lagoons, cuisine, and rich cultural traditions like the "Vaikathashtami" festival.

The Kerala government's award-winning strategy, which allows tourists to experience village life, has been hailed by the New York Times. In the article, The New York Times also made special mention of destinations like Kumarakam and Maravanthuruth.

Kumarakom is a small village in Kerala famous for its scenic backwaters. Visitors can engage in various fun activities there such as weaving ropes from coconut fibre, paddling through canals, and climbing a palm tree.

In Maravanthuruthu, tourists can enjoy village street art and traditional temple dance among other fun events, the report underlined.

Apart from Kerala, other places that made it to the list are London, Japan's Morioka, Kilmartin Glen in Scotland, Auckland in New Zealand, Palm Springs in California, the Kangaroo Island of Australia, Vjosa River in Albania, and Tromso in Norway.

Last year, Kerala was listed by Time Magazine among 50 extraordinary destinations to explore in its list of "World's Greatest Places of 2022". "Kerala is one of India's most beautiful states. With spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples, and palaces, it's known as "God's own country" for good reason." the report had said.

