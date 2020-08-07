e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala plane crash: 10 infants among 191 on Kozhikode plane that overshot runway and fell in valley, says Air India

Kerala plane crash: 10 infants among 191 on Kozhikode plane that overshot runway and fell in valley, says Air India

The Air India Express flight from Dubai to Calicut was attempting to land at Karipur’s table top runway in heavy rain when the accident took place

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 22:09 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The 737 Boeing plane continued running to the end of the runway and fell down in the valley.
The 737 Boeing plane continued running to the end of the runway and fell down in the valley. (PTI)
         

There were 10 infants on board the Air India Express flight that skidded off the Karipur runway while landing on Friday evening, Air India said in its first statement on the accident at Kozhikode international airport.

“There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants , 2 Pilots and 5 cabin Crew on board the aircraft,” the airline said.

Also read: Air India Express plane with 191 from Dubai skids off Kozhikode runway, pilot killed

The Air India Express flight from Dubai to Calicut was attempting to land at Karipur’s table top runway in heavy rain when the accident took place. The 737 Boeing plane continued running to the end of the runway and fell down in the valley. It broke into two pieces, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Watch | Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode, pilot suspected dead, several injured

 

Malayalam-language news outlet Manorma news said the plane fell 35 feet into the valley before breaking into two pieces.

There are reports of two deaths including the pilot. The casualties would have been higher if the plane had caught fire. “Luckily this didn’t happen,” an official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered teams of the National Disaster Response Force to rush to the accident site to assist with the rescue operations. “Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala,” Shah, who is down with coronavirus and is recuperating at a Gurugram hospital near Delhi, tweeted.

tags
top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into valley; 16 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into valley; 16 dead
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Deeply anguished and distressed at air accident in Kozhikode, says Hardeep Singh : Latest updates
Deeply anguished and distressed at air accident in Kozhikode, says Hardeep Singh : Latest updates
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Both Air India Express pilots killed as plane with 191 on board skids off runway in Kozhikode
Both Air India Express pilots killed as plane with 191 on board skids off runway in Kozhikode
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In