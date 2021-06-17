Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala police issue guidelines for travel as Covid-19 curbs eased in state. Check here

Kerala police's guidelines say people will need a pass while travelling to and from certain places.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Policemen on duty during Covid-19 lockdown in Kochi, Kerala.

The Kerala police on Thursday issued guidelines for commuters allowing unrestricted travelling in areas where the Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR) is less than 8 per cent. These were issued on a day when the easing of restrictions in Kerala’s Covid-19 induced lockdown came into effect, as announced by the state government on June 7, when it extended the restrictions till June 16.

According to the guidelines issued by Kerala’s director general of police (DGP) Loknath Behera, as reported by news agency ANI, no police pass is required to travel to and from the locations where restrictions are relaxed (areas where TPR is less than 8 per cent) and where a partial lockdown is in effect. Instead, passengers are required to carry a filled self-affidavit.

A police pass will be required for travelling to and from these places:

1. For those travelling from any area which falls under the aforementioned two categories to an area where a complete lockdown is in effect, in connection with activities like medical needs, weddings, funerals, construction and industrial needs.

2. For those travelling from an area that is under complete lockdown to a location where a partial lockdown is in effect or where the curbs have been lifted.

3. The pass can be obtained from the concerned police station by preparing an application on white paper, along with some documents. The application should have the following details: name and ward of the destination, reason for travel, name and address of the person travelling, mobile number and vehicle number.

4. For regions under a triple lockdown (TPR more than 30 per cent), police have asked commuters to carry an identification card, hall ticket (for those appearing in an exam) and medical records. Entry and exit in such locations is allowed only for medical purposes, exams and funerals.

