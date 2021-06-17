Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Kerala to be eased from today

The people in Kerala will get to see more relaxations from Thursday in the curbs placed across the state to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). According to state government, the uniform Covid-19 lockdown strategy in Kerala will be replaced with region-specific restrictions from today. However, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that strict restrictions will continue in the state during the weekend.

Vijayan also said that the relaxations will be allowed on the basis of the test positivity rate under local self-government bodies.

"Relaxation in lockdown will be allowed on basis of test positivity rate under local self-government bodies. Local bodies with below 8% test positivity rate (TPR) to function normally with restrictions, the opening of shops will also be allowed," he added.

The chief minister further said that local bodies with 8-20% TPR will be under a partial lockdown and those with 20-30% TPR will be under a full lockdown. A triple lockdown will be imposed in areas which have a TPR higher than 30%.

Kerala on Wednesday reported 13,270 new Covid-19 cases and 147 related deaths, taking the total infected so far to 27,61,474 and the fatalities to 11,655 respectively.

Check out the latest guidelines here:

1. All essential shops will be allowed to operate daily from 7am to 7pm. All shops with 50% staff, can operate from 7am to 7pm in areas with TPR of up to 8%.

2. Central and state government offices, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), government companies, corporations, commissions and autonomous institutions can function with 25% staff on a rotational basis. The secretariat can function with 50% staff on a rotational basis, whereas private companies can operate with 50% employees.

3. Akshaya Kendras are allowed to open from Monday to Friday. Banks can only operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

5. Public transport will be allowed on a limited basis.

6. The number of people attending marriages and funerals will continue to be limited to 20.

7. All kinds of social gatherings, public events are banned.

8. Restaurants are only allowed to do home deliveries and takeaways.

9. Tourism, recreation and indoor activities in crowded areas, including malls are not allowed.

10. Activities in the industrial and agricultural sector will be allowed in all local bodies and transportation will be provided to workers in these areas.