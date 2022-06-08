Kerala police to train those possessing gun or applying for licence

In a first, the police in Kerala will impart training on handling of firearms to those who have gun licence or have applied for a new licence.

The development came in the backdrop of recent decision of the state government to give permission to shoot crop-invading wild boars to local bodies.

After the new order to empower the local bodies surfaced, many complained about shortage of trained shooters and that they were forced to seek the support of police. A couple of incidents involving accidental firing were also reported.

There are different duration courses, the longest is the three-month intensive coaching for which fee will be ₹25,000, read a circular of the state police.

As per the circular, the training will be imparted at police training colleges and regular classes will start from July. Before enrolling, the candidates will have to furnish all details and specify reasons for taking the arms training.

A circular issued by state director general of police Anil Kant on Tuesday said police verification is necessary for a candidate to ensure that there are no criminal cases pending against him/her. The applicant should also furnish medical certificate to prove mental health and physical fitness. Those who complete the training successfully will be given certificates.

Earlier, there were many rifle clubs but their numbers dwindled in the state. Last month the government had given permission to local body heads to take decision on killing wild boars that are harmful to human lives.