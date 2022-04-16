Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala Police warn ‘anti-social elements’ misusing social media after RSS worker hacked to death in Palakkad
india news

Kerala Police warn ‘anti-social elements’ misusing social media after RSS worker hacked to death in Palakkad

The killing is believed to be in retaliation for the murder of an SDPI functionary a day ago. A massive manhunt has been launched to nab the assailants.
Palakkad has witnessed 2 suspected political killings in just 24 hours (Representative Image/PTI)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 07:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Kerala Police on Saturday issued a strict warning to ‘anti-social elements spreading provocative messages through social media’ as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist was hacked to death in Palakkad, in what is believed to be a retaliation for the murder of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) functionary a day go.

Also Read | SDPI worker stabbed to death in Kerala’s Palakkad

“In the wake of the unfortunate incidents in Palakkad, it has been noted that anti-social elements are spreading provocative messages through social media as well. Strict action will be taken against such people,” the Kerala Police said in a Twitter post, translated roughly from Malayalam.

 

RELATED STORIES

The law enforcement agency’s warning came after 45-year-old SK Srinivasan, an RSS office-bearer and its former district leader, died after being attacked by a six-member gang in Melaburi. On Friday, 43-year-old P Subair, the SDPI’s Elapully area secretary, was fatally stabbed by unidentified assailants, while his father is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The SDPI had accused the RSS of being behind Subair’s killing, a charge which the latter denied. The police also suspect that Subair was murdered to avenge the killing of Shinjith, an RSS member, allegedly by SDPI workers, in November last year.

According to reports, four RSS workers have been arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the fresh incident, a manhunt has been launched to nab the assailants. As many as three companies of the Kerala Armed Police-I, comprising around 270 members, have been directed to move to Palakkad to maintain law and order. Senior police officials, too, have been rushed to the district to monitor the developments.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala police social media
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP