Kerala Police warn ‘anti-social elements’ misusing social media after RSS worker hacked to death in Palakkad

The Kerala Police on Saturday issued a strict warning to ‘anti-social elements spreading provocative messages through social media’ as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist was hacked to death in Palakkad, in what is believed to be a retaliation for the murder of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) functionary a day go.

Also Read | SDPI worker stabbed to death in Kerala’s Palakkad

“In the wake of the unfortunate incidents in Palakkad, it has been noted that anti-social elements are spreading provocative messages through social media as well. Strict action will be taken against such people,” the Kerala Police said in a Twitter post, translated roughly from Malayalam.

The law enforcement agency’s warning came after 45-year-old SK Srinivasan, an RSS office-bearer and its former district leader, died after being attacked by a six-member gang in Melaburi. On Friday, 43-year-old P Subair, the SDPI’s Elapully area secretary, was fatally stabbed by unidentified assailants, while his father is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The SDPI had accused the RSS of being behind Subair’s killing, a charge which the latter denied. The police also suspect that Subair was murdered to avenge the killing of Shinjith, an RSS member, allegedly by SDPI workers, in November last year.

According to reports, four RSS workers have been arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the fresh incident, a manhunt has been launched to nab the assailants. As many as three companies of the Kerala Armed Police-I, comprising around 270 members, have been directed to move to Palakkad to maintain law and order. Senior police officials, too, have been rushed to the district to monitor the developments.

(With PTI inputs)