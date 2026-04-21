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Kerala police warn of fake update scam targeting Vivo, iQOO smarphone users

Users are being shown pop-up alerts such as "Urgent System Update Required," clicking the link in such messages downloads malicious files

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 02:13 pm IST
PTI |
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Kerala Police have warned of a cyber fraud targeting users of Vivo and iQOO smartphones through fake "OriginOS Update" messages that trick users into installing malware and stealing sensitive data, including banking credentials.

Once installed, the malware gives fraudsters control over the device, enabling them to access the camera, microphone, SMS, contacts and other personal data.(Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a police statement, users are being shown pop-up alerts such as "Urgent System Update Required" while using their phones.

Clicking the link in such messages downloads malicious files instead of official updates, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Once installed, the malware gives fraudsters control over the device, enabling them to access the camera, microphone, SMS, contacts and other personal data.

The primary aim of the scam is to siphon money from victims' bank accounts, it said.

The police advised users to install system updates only through the phone's official "System Update" option in settings and not via links received through browsers or messages.

Also read: How AI hackers will shake up cyber-security

 
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Home / India News / Kerala police warn of fake update scam targeting Vivo, iQOO smarphone users
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