Kerala preparing an updated list of Covid fatalities as per new guidelines, says state health minister

Kerala health minister Veena George told reporters on Thursday that the state was preparing an updated list of those who succumbed to Covid-19 in congruence with the updated guidelines released by the Centre.

George said the new list would include deaths of individuals who succumbed to Covid-19 within a month after testing negative for the virus, adding that the final list would be ready in a few days. The state health department is also looking into the number of Covid deaths reported in the state and will be taking steps to rectify any mistakes.

The daily death rate in Kerala has continued to hover between 100 and 200. The state’s cumulative fatality rate has crossed the 23,000-mark, as the state has continued to contribute a significant number of deaths to India’s daily death toll.

The health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have released new guidelines on September 3, which stated that those who succumbed to Covid-19 at home or the hospital within 30 days of testing positive, and those who stayed in a hospital beyond 30 days of testing positive and succumbed to the virus will now be counted as Covid-19 fatalities, the Centre told Supreme Court in an affidavit.

The affidavit also stated that any death where the Medical Certificate of Cause of Death (MCCD) has been issued by a medical or health attendant or owner of a place for disposal of dead bodies, under Section 10 of Registration of Births and Deaths Act 1969, shall be treated as a Covid-19 death.

Centre had also included a redressal committee for grievances by the next of kin of any deceased, who if not satisfied by the MCCD issued, can file an application, which will be forwarded by the concerned state/UT to a four-member Committee in charge of verifying and issuing remedial directions, including issuance of official document for Covid-19 death within 30 days of submission of application.

These new guidelines came after the apex court asked the Centre to frame guidelines for payment of ex-gratia compensation for Covid-19 deaths under the National Disaster Management Act 2005.

George also told reporters that the state government wants those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic should be given relief and the state government will ensure the same is done. Her comment comes a day after the Centre told the Supreme Court that states will pay an ex gratia amount of Rs.50,000 to the families of those whose deaths have been certified as Covid-19 fatalities.