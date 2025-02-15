Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala ragging horror: Nursing college principal, assistant professor suspended

PTI |
Feb 15, 2025 12:01 PM IST

Principal Sulekha A T and assistant warden Ajeesh P Mani were suspended for failing to address ragging incidents at a nursing college.

The principal and an assistant professor of the Government College of Nursing, Kottayam have been suspended in connection with the case of brutal ragging incident in a students' hostel that triggered widespread public outcry in the state.

In relation to the matter of the violent ragging event in a student residence that caused a great deal of public outrage throughout the state, the principal and an assistant professor of the Government College of Nursing, Kottayam, have been suspended.(PTI)
In relation to the matter of the violent ragging event in a student residence that caused a great deal of public outrage throughout the state, the principal and an assistant professor of the Government College of Nursing, Kottayam, have been suspended.(PTI)

The principal Sulekha A T, and assistant professor/assistant warden-in-charge of the students hostel Ajeesh P Mani of the college were suspended pending enquiry for allegedly failing to check ragging and effectively intervene in the matter, a statement issued by the Health Minister's office Friday late night said.

The housekeeper-cum-security of the hostel was also ordered to be removed immediately, it said.

Also read: Kerala ragging horror: Dumbbells hung from private parts, compass injuries at nursing college in Kottayam

The action has been taken following an inquiry conducted by the Director of Medical Education as per the instructions of Health Minister Veena George, the statement added.

The disturbing visuals of the brutal ragging of a junior student at the college surfaced on Thursday, showing the victim being tied to a cot and repeatedly pierced with a compass.

According to the footage obtained by the Gandhinagar police, the victim was stripped half-naked and subjected to horrifying acts, including having dumbbells placed on his private parts after being tied to a cot and having facial cream poured into his mouth.

The abuse took place in the boys' hostel, targeting first-year nursing students.

Five third-year students Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeev (18), Rijil Jith (20) and Vivek (21) were arrested in the case.

They were arrested after a case was registered under the Prohibition of Ragging Act, following a complaint that ragging had been ongoing for nearly three months at the nursing college, which operates under the Government Medical College.

The arrested students are currently in district jail after being remanded by a court.

Also read: Kerala ragging case: Cong-led UDF alleges SFI links, govt vows strict action

The Congress-led opposition UDF on Friday claimed that the accused in the Kottayam Government Nursing College ragging case have connections with the Left student organisation, SFI.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On