Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Kerala rain: Schools, colleges shut in Thiruvananthapuram as water enters houses

Kerala rain: Schools, colleges shut in Thiruvananthapuram as water enters houses

ByShobhit Gupta
Oct 16, 2023 09:14 AM IST

Heavy rain since Saturday night lashed Thiruvananthapuram district leading to waterlogging and flooding of streets, roads and low-lying areas.

In the wake of heavy rainfall lashing parts of Kerala, all the educational institutes will remain closed on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram. The incessant downpour has triggered flood-like situations and landslides in various areas across the capital city.

Commuters move through the waterlogged road following heavy rain, in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)

Visuals shared by the local news channels showed that the heavy showers since Saturday night have lashed Thiruvananthapuram district leading to waterlogging and flooding of streets, roads and low-lying areas.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Water entered hundreds of homes in the district and in some areas there were also incidents of landslides, according to the visuals. Visuals also showed cars almost submerged while rescuers evacuated people from homes in inflatable boats to camps in some parts of Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission also issued a flood warning for three rivers in Thiruvananthapuram district. It has been issued for the Karamana, Neyyar, and Vamanapuram rivers in the district.

State general education minister V Sivankutty, who visited the flooded areas, said in a Facebook post that the rain since the previous night has created an unusual situation in Thiruvananthapuram city. There has been water logging in many places and a situation has been created where the rising seawater does not recede. Necessary government offices have been instructed to remain open, added Sivankutty.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for four districts-- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, while a yellow alert has been issued for eight districts of the state for the day. The IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall in many places in the state in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies)

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala thiruvananthapuram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP